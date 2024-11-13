International Travel: September 2024

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Annual arrivals

Overseas visitor arrivals were 3.23 million in the September 2024 year, an increase of 463,000 from the September 2023 year. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

China (up 140,000 to 246,000)

Australia (up 73,000 to 1.33 million)

United States (up 55,000 to 359,000).

