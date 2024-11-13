International Travel: September 2024
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.
Key facts
Annual
arrivals
Overseas visitor arrivals were 3.23 million in the September 2024 year, an increase of 463,000 from the September 2023 year. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:
- China (up 140,000 to 246,000)
- Australia (up 73,000 to 1.33 million)
- United States (up 55,000 to 359,000).
- https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-travel-september-2024