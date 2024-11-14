Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Food Prices Fall In October 2024

Thursday, 14 November 2024, 11:56 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Monthly food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2024 compared with September 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The largest contributor to the fall was vegetables, down 7.2 percent. This was partly offset by a rise in fruit prices, up 0.6 percent.

“Over the last two years, vegetable prices have fallen 14.2 percent, while fruit prices have risen by 8.0 percent,” prices and deflators spokesperson Nicola Growden said.

“In October, veggies were cheaper due to falling prices for tomatoes, cucumber, and capsicum, while apples, oranges, and bananas pushed up fruit prices.”

Overall, fruit and vegetable prices fell 4.1 percent in October 2024.

