Shoplifter Faces The Lights And Sirens

Routine patrolling in Avondale has bagged a prolific shoplifter.

Late on Tuesday night, a frontline unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle sought by Police on Blockhouse Bay Road.

“It was around 11.43pm, when staff were carrying out prevention patrolling in the area,” Auckland City West Area Commander, Inspector Alisse Robertson says.

“The vehicle was stopped as its registered owner was sought by Police.

“The man was not the registered owner but after speaking with the driver further, his identity was established.”

Inspector Robertson says the man had numerous warrants for his arrest over dishonesty offending, including shoplifting.

“The man was a person of interest to our National Retail Investigation Support Unit.

“He was arrested on the roadside, and while he was being spoken to Police observed methamphetamine inside the vehicle.”

Police have since charged the man with more than 20 shoplifting offences, along with possession of methamphetamine.

“We will allege he was responding for offending at retail stores right across the city, with nearly $10,000 in offending since September,” Inspector Robertson says.

The 34-year-old man has appeared in the Auckland District Court and will reappear on 19 March.

“This is a great outcome from our staff and is another example of the work going into targeting recidivist retail crime offenders.”

