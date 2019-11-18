Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

International dark web monitoring comes to New Zealand

Monday, 18 November 2019, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Experian

International dark web monitoring comes to New Zealand: Protecting your personal information from identity theft

New Zealand, 18 November 2019 Today, global information services company Experian has announced the launch of its proprietary internet surveillance technology CyberAgent in New Zealand.

Six million online records globally are breached every day, including personal information such as telephone numbers and email addresses. By monitoring thousands of websites and millions of data points on the dark web, CyberAgent proactively detects compromised confidential records.

Designed specifically for international protection of online records, more than 3.5 billion compromised records have been detected globally by CyberAgent to date, with companies across financial services, telecommunications, retail and many more offering their customers this unrivalled suite of customer identity protection services.

The online portal solution is able to break language barriers and uncover identity theft across the globe by searching the dark web for:
• National Identity Numbers
• Email addresses
• Telephone numbers
• Medical ID numbers (i.e Medicare and private health numbers)
• Bank Account and routing numbers
• Credit/debit card numbers
• Drivers licence numbers
• Passport numbers
• Retail credit numbers

“If your personal information gets into the hands of hackers, it can be used to access and use your credit cards, take out loans and mortgages in your name, open new bank accounts and more,” explains Experian’s Head of Fraud and ID A/NZ, Karine Smyth. “New Zealand businesses need to be protecting their customers personal information as a priority, in order to maintain customer trust and retention.

“The dark web is a hidden network of websites that requires special resources for access. CyberAgent not only has access to the network, but also continuously monitors the dark web, notifying consumers if and when we find their personal information is being compromised. Essentially, we are empowering consumers to react quickly and proactively to protect themselves from identity theft and fraudulent activity.”

The implementation of CyberAgent is simple and efficient and the platform can be customised according to a company’s specific technical requirements. Businesses will then be able to direct their customers to the online portal, where consumers can log in securely and input the credentials they wish to be monitored. From there, the individual will receive an immediate report on any match of credentials identified, in addition to ongoing alerts as and when future matches are detected.

“Experian is leveraging our global capabilities to help New Zealand businesses fight the battle of fraud and identity theft,” Ms Smyth explained. “Fraud is a growing, lucrative industry with organised criminals trying to find bridges to New Zealand business’ and consumers’ personal information. It is crucial to protect individuals and our businesses.”

With the capability to monitor credential theft across the globe, CyberAgent is also available in the UK, US, Brazil and across EMEA and APAC.

(ENDS)

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Experian on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Auckland Port Move: Cabinet Ministers Deliberate On Report

Cabinet ministers now have a copy of a report urging the government to move the Auckland port up north, but say no final decisions have been made. More>>

ALSO:

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 