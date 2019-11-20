Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Made Day kicks off tomorrow

Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 10:42 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

Buy NZ Made executive director Ryan Jennings is set to press the button on an annual day dedicated to celebrating products Kiwis are making for Kiwis.

November 21 is the launch of ‘NZ Made Day’, a day that encourages Kiwis to buy at least one locally made item from retailers or direct from the manufacturer.

Many are passing on the savings on nzmadeday.nz, making it easy for Kiwis to choose NZ Made products direct from the manufacturer.

In the face of international consumer choice, manufacturers are building direct to consumer offerings that complement their retail channels to market, Mr Jennings says.

"Manufacturers that create direct relationships with consumers can offer customised products or simply pass on the retail savings, something that 'stack 'em high' big box retailers importing from overseas may struggle to match."

Earlier this week, two brands built on Kiwi values - Kathmandu and Cactus Outdoor - announced they are leading efforts to strengthen New Zealand’s outdoor apparel manufacturing industry with a line of certified ‘Buy NZ Made’ products launching in Kathmandu stores across the country.

"Brands like Cactus Outdoor and Kathmandu are stronger than ever because they have found their edge with customers by guaranteeing product longevity and customisation over generic fast fashion."

Consumers who purchase any NZ Made product displaying the Kiwi trademark, including two new 'NZ Made' caps released for NZ Made Day, can win one of five $1000 giveaways by texting 313 with the details of the purchase.

For more info, visit https://nzmadeday.nz/


