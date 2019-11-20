The Attitude Awards team up with Humanitix

The Attitude Awards team up with Humanitix to celebrate the achievements of New Zealand’s disability community

The Attitude Awards, a nationally televised event celebrating the achievements and successes of New Zealanders living with disabilities, have partnered with Kiwi not-for-profit ticketing platform Humanitix for this Friday’s black-tie gala event.

The target="_blank">Atlassian and NEXT Foundation backed Humanitix exists to close the education gap around the world and in 2018 won the Google.org Impact Challenge for its work helping event organisers improve accessibility and inclusion in live events. It also donates its ticketing service at its sustainable cost-price to registered charities.

The move means that booking fees from this year’s gala dinner support The Attitude Trust, which established the prestigious Attitude Awards and champions the integration of people with disabilities into every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

Dan Buckingham of the Attitude Trust commented: “With the Awards we look for opportunities to partner with other organisations who are aligned with our way of thinking – Humanitix ticked that box and some!”

Buckingham continued: “With 650 people attending The Attitude Awards, including people with a diverse range of accessibility needs, a huge amount of coordination is required, so the ticketing platform we choose is hugely important.”

Now in its 12th year, the Attitude Awards have nine categories including Youth Spirit, Leadership, Support Superstar, Employer and Entrepreneur Award. This year’s awards are set for Friday 22nd November with a black-tie gala dinner at Auckland’s Sky City. An hour-long television special, packed with entertainment, winners and highlights from the evening will be broadcast on TVNZ1. Previous awards ceremonies are viewable on www.attitudelive.com.

Georgia Robertson, Chief Executive Officer at Humanitix NZ commented: “Events hold the key to community participation, with our unique accessibility module we aim to help improve the experience and accessibility of live events for people living with disabilities.

Says Robertson: “Humanitix is a charity for the tech-generation. We don’t ask for donations. We ask anyone running an awesome event to use our platform as your booking fees can change lives."



What is Humanitix?

Humanitix is the not-for-profit ticketing platform giving events impact. We make event management a delight, and then direct 100% of the profit from booking fees towards education projects, such as educational equality for Māori and Pasifika students.

Who uses Humanitix?

Any organisation running events – whether an independent community event, festival or international conference. By ticketing their event with Humanitix, Singularity University funded 10,000 days of education.

Why is Humanitix different?

Humanitix is an exciting case of scalable social innovation, capable of transforming both the role of business and radically growing the funding pool for education programs. It’s a charity for the tech-generation.

Why education?

We believe education is the ticket to opportunity. With access to primary and secondary schooling and the support needed to stay in school, kids live healthier, more fulfilling lives and can escape the traps of poverty. Our work ranges from educational equality for Māori and Pasifika students in low decile schools to meals for disadvantaged Kiwi kids, through to education programs for young girls around the world.



How did it get started?

Humanitix was created by Joshua Ross and Adam McCurdie, who left lucrative jobs in finance and management consulting to make Humanitix happen in Australia. Funding has come from many foundations, including Google and Atlassian’s, as well as a range of philanthropists. Ross and McCurdie met Georgia Robertson and launched Humanitix in New Zealand in early 2019 with support from NEXT Foundation, which is the first market outside of Australia to launch Humanitix.

