Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mainstreet furniture shop on the market for sale

Friday, 22 November 2019, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Bayleys


The land and building housing a locally well-known New Zealand-owned and operated home furnishing store have been placed on the market for sale.

The single-storey property at 513 Pollen Street in the Waikato township of Thames is home to Superprice Furniture – one of the biggest home furnishings retailers in the Hauraki Plains and Coromandel Peninsula areas.

The store’s modern 460 square metre premises sits on some 657 square metres of freehold land zoned commercial 8B under the Waikato Regional Council Plan. The site once housed the Thames branch of the ANZ bank.

Superprice Furniture has a new three-year lease on the Pollen Street premises running through to 2022, with two further three-year rights of renewal – generating annual rental of $57,500 plus GST and additionally paying all operational expenditure.

The land and building have been placed on the market for sale for $1.1million through Bayleys Hamilton. Salespeople Josh Smith and Daniel Keane said that when the ANZ’s safe was removed in 2014 when the bank vacated the site, the building underwent substantial earthquake strengthening.

“Ultimately, that resulted in the premises now being certified with an A-grade new build standards rating of 90 percent,” Mr Smith said.

“Reinforced concrete pre-cast tilt slab walls provide a solid base for the open-plan retail space showcasing beds, lounge suites, bedroom dresser units and dining room tables.

“There are staff lunchroom and bathroom amenities and storage at the rear of the building, while roller door access allows for stock to be efficiently and discretely delivered to and from the store from a service lane.

“Conversely, the front of the premises has a commanding 20-metre-wide high street presence onto Thames’ main retailing strip – with unmetered parking spaces immediately outside its front doors.

”Adjacent nationally-branded tenants along the Pollen Street retail strip include Farmers, Westpac, BNZ, and Noel Leeming.”

“The ample availability of parking in Pollen Street, little traffic congestion, and the convenience for locals of being able to park and do all of their shopping from one pivotal point are elements which enable towns like Thames to retain their rural character and appeal.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 