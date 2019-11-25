Tompkins Wake a winner at the 2019 NZ Law Awards

MEDIA RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 25 November 2019



Tompkins Wake has been named the mid-size Law Firm of the Year at the 2019 NZ Law Awards and chief executive Jon Calder named the Managing Partner (Chief Executive) of the Year (<100 lawyers).

The winners were announced at a gala dinner in Auckland last Thursday.

“I’m incredibly proud of Tompkins Wake being named Law Firm of the Year award,” Calder said.

“That is a huge credit to the firm’s Partners and our exceptional people. Their work for our clients, support for each other, belief in the firm and our vision to be the law firm at the centre of New Zealand’s economic and commercial heartland and to be world class underpins everything this award stands for. Our growth and continued success are directly attributable to our people and culture.”

Founded in 1922, Tompkins Wake is a leading commercial law firm providing legal services to clients across New Zealand from its offices in Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, and Tauranga.

“Over the past decade we have continued to grow and invest in building a team of exceptionally talented people focused on specialisation and expertise,” Calder said.

“We pride ourselves on being a law firm where our people feel valued, safe and supported, and their achievements celebrated. And I’m thrilled that the quality of our work, client service and the excellence our people deliver every single day has been recognised. This award belongs to every member of our team across all four of our offices.”

Calder’s win as Managing Partner (Chief Executive) of the Year follows him taking out Chief Executive of the Year at last year’s Westpac Waikato Business Excellence Awards.

“One of Jon’s strengths is his ability to stand outside the legal profession and look for new ways to connect with clients and deliver our legal services,” said Tompkins Wake Chairman of Partners Peter Fanning.

“He has built a strong relationship with the Partnership over the past four years as Chief Executive, and we continue to grow and evolve on our quest to be a world class law firm. We are incredibly proud of both these awards and the recognition of the firm and our CEO.”

“I am privileged to lead Tompkins Wake and to work alongside such an exceptional group of Partners who entrust me to be CEO of their firm,” Calder said

Now in its 15th consecutive year, the New Zealand Law Awards celebrate excellence in the legal industry, recognising outstanding firms, lawyers and in-house teams for their achievements over the past 12 months, as well as the landmark deals that have shaped the business landscape.



ends

© Scoop Media

