Chapman Tripp's three new partners are ground breakers

In a busy and more demanding environment, Chapman Tripp is pleased to announce the appointment of three new partners in its Auckland and Christchurch offices, effective 1 December*.

Chapman Tripp chief executive partner (Hoa Rangapū Whakarae) Nick Wells says, “We are thrilled to recognise and promote these individuals. They all have a long standing length of service at the firm and bring in-depth knowledge and expertise to their fields, as well as contemporary outlooks on the growing sectors they specialise in.

“These appointments reflect our firm’s focus on answering our clients’ requirements in the growing areas of corporate and commercial, property and real estate, aged care and agribusiness.

”Our drive in being our clients’ trusted advisors define the way we support them, throughout our three offices and our various practice areas and sectors,” adds Wells.

In our Auckland office: Lauren Curtayne, who first started with the firm in 2008, becomes a corporate and commercial partner, with particular expertise in the energy sector.

As a new property and real estate partner, Tessa Baker has been with the firm since she started her legal career as a law clerk in 2006. She brings her years of experience at the firm and a strong focus in overseas investment in New Zealand.

In our Christchurch office, Nick Letham has been with the firm for 12 years after starting as a law clerk in 2007. As a corporate and commercial partner, Nick will continue to specialise in retirement village and aged care, and the agribusiness sectors.

The appointments of Lauren Curtayne, Tessa Baker and Nick Letham will reinforce the leading position of the firm in New Zealand.

Auckland:

Lauren Curtayne – Corporate & commercial

Lauren is a major projects and commercial lawyer with an emphasis on energy, technology and infrastructure. She previously worked for UK ‘magic circle’ law firm Allen & Overy, in its Abu Dhabi Projects team. Lauren advises on the development of a wide range of major projects, including power, gas, solar and infrastructure projects, together with general commercial, regulatory and consumer law issues. She has experience and particular interest in renewable projects and emerging technology.

Tessa Baker – Property & real estate

Tessa specialises in commercial property law, advising on a range of property acquisition, management and disposal activities with specialised expertise in New Zealand’s overseas investment regime. She is experienced in substantial and complex commercial property transactions, build and lease contracts for industrial and commercial projects, residential development, project development, due diligence, commercial conveyancing, property finance project agreements and supporting property interests for infrastructure projects.

Christchurch:

Nick Letham – Corporate & commercial

Nick specialises in corporate and commercial law, with a particular interest in mergers and acquisitions, securities law and corporate governance. Advising across a range of industries, he has developed particular expertise in the retirement village and aged care sectors, and agribusiness in both New Zealand and Australia. Nick also advises on joint ventures, supply and distribution contracts and other commercial arrangements.

-ends-





© Scoop Media

