New dining experience on Lake Wakatipu first for Queenstown

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 8:29 am
Press Release: Southern Discoveries

Queenstown’s first dinner cruise is starting this summer thanks to a partnership between tourism operator Southern Discoveries and one of the town’s top restaurateurs.

The dinner cruise will be hosted aboard Southern Discoveries newly refurbished catamaran, Spirit of Queenstown, and the ‘trust the chef’ set menu has been designed by a successful restaurateur with several well-established restaurants locally.

More than $200,000 is being invested in the upgrade of Spirit of Queenstown, which by summer will include a full-service bar with a selection of local craft beers from Altitude Brewing available on tap, Akarua wines and artisan soft drinks, as well as a new kitchen for serving up to three courses of hot and cold dishes.

The refurbishment also involves the restyling and upgrading of all furniture, floor coverings and sound insulation, to give the boat a sophisticated, welcoming and ambient new atmosphere.

Southern Discoveries CEO, Tim Hunter, says the experience will reflect the flavours and relaxed style of dining that the region is known for with ingredients sourced locally and meals served on rustic wooden platters to share.

“The Spirit of Queenstown Dinner Cruise will be a completely new experience for Queenstown and unlike any other dinner cruise found internationally. It will combine a truly authentic local dining experience with the unparalleled views and serenity that only a lake cruise in one of the world’s most spectacular destinations can offer.”

“A limited number of tables in intimate-sized settings will ensure the dinner cruise is an exclusive and personal experience suitable for couples, families and small groups of local and visiting guests,” adds Hunter.

Southern Discoveries will begin operating the Spirit of Queenstown Dinner Cruise on 17 December 2019. For more information, please visit www.southerndiscoveries.co.nz/dinner-cruise

