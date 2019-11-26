Parrot Analytics partners with Mexico’s Dopamine

LOS ANGELES, CA – July 30, 2019 – Parrot Analytics, a leading data analytics company that specializes in optimizing TV industry workflows through its global demand datasets and anal-yses, has partnered with Mexico’s innovative development and production company, Dopamine, a division of Grupo Salinas, to supercharge its content development processes and maximize marketing ROI.

“As a company focused on bringing unique and engaging Spanish content from Mexico to the rest of the world, we need to anticipate global programming trends and universal themes that resonate with viewers across all regions,” said Fidela Navarro, CEO. “Being able to work with Parrot Analytics and leverage the power of big data to gauge market-by-market impact is in-credibly valuable. These insights will inform and invigorate our marketing workflows and help us iterate and adapt as needed.”

“Dopamine is a cutting-edge company that is as disruptive as it is creative. They immediately recognized the value of the Parrot Analytics’ global demand data and travelability analysis to help them predict audience demand for its original series in Mexico and other regions around the world,” said Alejandro Rojas, Regional Director, Latin America.

About Dopamine

Dopamine is a media company of Grupo Salinas, focused on the creation, development and production of original content for global platforms, under any type of management, business model, and partnership. Dopamine is a One-Stop-Shop because it curates stories, it works with the best producers, and it has the financial skills that positions it as a unique overture in the Americas.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world’s largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms. Parrot Analytics is a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, helping them optimize content workflows in real time. Partnering with companies across the entire content supply chain, from agencies to global direct-to-consumer platforms, Parrot Analytics helps drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increased subscriber growth and retention. The company has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Singapore and Auckland. Connect with us on YouTube, LinkedIN and Twitter. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.



