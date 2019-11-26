Lift Brands CEO newest member of ExerciseNZ Board

Lift Brands APAC CEO, Ty Menzies, was today officially announced as the newest member of Exercise Association of New Zealand’s (ExerciseNZ) Board.

Mr Menzies was voted to join the board by ExerciseNZ members after being shortlisted with three others for two positions in November.

The announcement comes just one week after being announced as the newest member to join Fitness Australia’s Board of Directors, making Mr Menzies the first person ever to hold a board seat with both organisations at the same time.

Mr Menzies says the opportunity is a true privilege for not just himself, but also highlights Snap Fitness’ position in New Zealand as a market leader.

“ExerciseNZ is a highly respected and leading industry association that brings significant credibility to the fitness industry in New Zealand – I am so excited to be a part of it,” Mr Menzies said.

“Being New Zealand’s largest commercial health and wellness provider with 58 Snap Fitness clubs and 12 9Round locations across the country, I come to the board with a significant knowledge of the country’s fitness landscape.”

“I am looking forward to bringing our knowledge and holistic wellbeing focus from Lift Brands to the organisation to share ideas and ways to encourage more New Zealanders to be active more often.”

The ExerciseNZ board represents the fitness and exercise industry of New Zealand and is responsible for proactively supporting a sustainable exercise and fitness industry by growing participation in structured exercise through advocacy, information and industry standards.

Mr Menzies will begin volunteering his time to the board from December 2019.

© Scoop Media

