Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gender pay gap affects specialists – new study

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 8:07 am
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

The senior doctors’ union will ask District Health Boards to introduce gender pay audits after independently-conducted research found female specialists are paid 12.5% less per hour than their male colleagues.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) Deputy Executive Director Angela Belich said the findings provide an evidence base for the many anecdotal reports from women members who believed they were paid less but had no way of proving it.

“ASMS will be asking each DHB to conduct a gender pay audit using mutually agreed methodology to eliminate this inequality.

“We would also like to discuss how to eliminate unconscious bias so that the future doesn’t continue to perpetuate the inequalities of the past,” Ms Belich said.

The gender wage gap rose to 13.6% between male and female specialists with one child, and 17.2% between male and female specialists with two or more children.

ASMS Director of Policy and Research Dr Charlotte Chambers said the findings are of great concern

“The research demonstrates that male specialists earn more than their female colleagues of the same age, working in the same specialty, and working the same hours per week in their DHB employment”

“It’s now up to DHBs to address this issue and ensure that men and women doing the same work with the same experience are paid equally.”

The research, carried out by Motu Economic and Public Policy Research, was commissioned by ASMS. Dr Isabelle Sin, Senior Fellow at Motu, will present her findings at the ASMS Annual Conference in Wellington tomorrow (Thursday 28 November). The media is welcome to attend.

A copy of the research is here along with an executive summary.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 