Suncorp NZ wins Excellence ANZIFF Award

Suncorp NZ wins Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion ANZIFF Award

28 November 2019

Suncorp New Zealand is proud to announce it has been awarded Excellence in Workplace Diversity and Inclusion at the eighth annual ANZIIF NZ Insurance Industry Awards 2019.

The award recognises Suncorp’s strategic focus on building an inclusive and diverse workforce to enable greater innovation, better responsiveness to customer needs, improved business performance and employee engagement.

“We set ourselves a goal of creating a workplace that is as diverse, talented and passionate as the communities in which we live and work. To deliver on this, we have targeted four focus areas: inclusion, gender equality, age diversity and cultural inclusion. I’m delighted our progress has been recognised by ANZIIF,” said Paul Smeaton, Chief Executive Officer, Suncorp New Zealand.

Suncorp has implemented multiple programmes to enable inclusivity and boost gender, age and cultural representation. Flexible working practices are being used by 86 per cent of Suncorp’s employees to balance work / life commitments and all employees must complete diversity and inclusion training.

Employee Resource Groups have been established to support Suncorp’ s LGBQTI+ community, women and different generational cohorts. Employment pathways for Pasifika and Maori are being activated via Suncorp’s partnership with TupuToa. Additionally, 43 per cent of Suncorp’s senior leaders are women and female leaders make up 58% of Suncorp’s overall leadership workforce.

“We have committed to building our diversity and inclusion capability because we want our culture to be one where people are happy and thriving. That strong culture is what enables us to advocate for our customers and be brilliant in the moments that matter,’ said Mr Smeaton.

Suncorp’s Vero brand won ANZIIF’s Intermediated Company of the Year Award and Suncorp’s AA Insurance won both Innovation of the Year and Direct General Insurer of the Year.

