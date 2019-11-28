Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Suncorp NZ wins Excellence ANZIFF Award

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Suncorp

Suncorp NZ wins Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion ANZIFF Award
28 November 2019

Suncorp New Zealand is proud to announce it has been awarded Excellence in Workplace Diversity and Inclusion at the eighth annual ANZIIF NZ Insurance Industry Awards 2019.

The award recognises Suncorp’s strategic focus on building an inclusive and diverse workforce to enable greater innovation, better responsiveness to customer needs, improved business performance and employee engagement.

“We set ourselves a goal of creating a workplace that is as diverse, talented and passionate as the communities in which we live and work. To deliver on this, we have targeted four focus areas: inclusion, gender equality, age diversity and cultural inclusion. I’m delighted our progress has been recognised by ANZIIF,” said Paul Smeaton, Chief Executive Officer, Suncorp New Zealand.

Suncorp has implemented multiple programmes to enable inclusivity and boost gender, age and cultural representation. Flexible working practices are being used by 86 per cent of Suncorp’s employees to balance work / life commitments and all employees must complete diversity and inclusion training.

Employee Resource Groups have been established to support Suncorp’ s LGBQTI+ community, women and different generational cohorts. Employment pathways for Pasifika and Maori are being activated via Suncorp’s partnership with TupuToa. Additionally, 43 per cent of Suncorp’s senior leaders are women and female leaders make up 58% of Suncorp’s overall leadership workforce.

“We have committed to building our diversity and inclusion capability because we want our culture to be one where people are happy and thriving. That strong culture is what enables us to advocate for our customers and be brilliant in the moments that matter,’ said Mr Smeaton.

Suncorp’s Vero brand won ANZIIF’s Intermediated Company of the Year Award and Suncorp’s AA Insurance won both Innovation of the Year and Direct General Insurer of the Year.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Suncorp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 