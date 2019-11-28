Continued Audience Growth For RNZ Across All Platforms

RNZ audiences continue to grow in an uncertain and changing New Zealand media environment.

The fourth and final nationwide GfK radio industry survey for 2019 reflects a solid period of growth for live listening on RNZ National and RNZ Concert with radio results enhanced by continuing growth across digital channels for the multimedia broadcaster.

The GfK survey results released today show that typically 676,500 New Zealanders or 15.6% of the 10+ population are tuned in to RNZ each week – an increase of 6,900 compared to the previous survey.*

Among all radio listening in New Zealand, RNZ National has a significant market share of 11.2% and cumulative audience of 600,600, an increase of 800 compared to survey three.

RNZ Concert is also up compared to the last survey, with a weekly cumulative audience of 173,300 or 4.0% of the 10+ population. This is an increase of 7,700 compared to the third 2019 GfK survey for the network.

There have been strong performances from some key RNZ National programmes.

In the critical breakfast period, Morning Report (Mon – Fri 6am – 9am) reaches 433,800 people, or 10% of people aged 10+ across New Zealand. During the week Nine to Noon (9 am – midday) has seen growth of just under 10,000 listeners, compared to the previous survey, while on the weekend Sunday Morning (7am – midday) has increased its listenership by 12,900 and now has an audience of 282,600.

Continued growth in audiences for First Up with Indira Stewart (Mon – Fri 5 am – 6 am) reinforces the importance of the recently established programme for early risers. The First Up cumulative audience of 92,400 is an increase of 4,800 compared to the previous survey.

The strength of RNZ is emphasised by the performance of RNZ’s digital channels. In a typical week, 834,945 users now visit and engage with the RNZ website. This is up 37% year on year.**

RNZ Head of Digital Content, Megan Whelan, acknowledged the importance of an innovative approach to content delivery.

“We’ve seen remarkable growth on all our digital platforms in the past 12 months. It’s a testament to the importance of trusted public service journalism and engaging storytelling. We’ve tried a lot of new things, and it’s delightful that the audience is clearly into it.“

RNZ content published on Facebook also showed impressive growth, typically reaching 548,182 users each month, also up 37% year on year.***

Users of RNZ’s YouTube channel are consuming more of its content, so far in 2019 views have topped 14.3 million, up an impressive 6.9 million, 108% year on year. ****

RNZ Head of Radio and Music, David Allan, said the latest GfK results were particularly pleasing, noting the important contribution of live radio to RNZ’s dynamic approach to delivering public media content to all New Zealanders.

“Live radio remains a very important component of the RNZ offering to New Zealanders with a thirst for quality journalism, news, information, music and entertainment. This is reflected in our performances across the radio market and we are delighted with the position that RNZ holds at the end of another very successful year of nationwide industry surveys”

“ RNZ’s live radio and digital platforms, when combined with collaborative partnerships with other major organisations, including Stuff, NZME, MSN, TVNZ and Bauer, are a powerful means of extending the reach for trusted and independent public media content. “

The most recent RNZ audience results are available here:

http://www.radionz.co.nz/about/audience-research

http://www.gfk.com/en-nz/insights/

*Source: GfK Radio Audience Measurement, All Radio Stations, Total New Zealand - RNZ – S4 2019 (NB Waikato S3 2017), All 10+, Mon-Sun 12mn-12mn, Cume (‘000’s) unless otherwise stated. Comparisons made are with GfK S3 2019. Historical data available on request

** Source: Google Analytics Unique browsers Weeks 1-47 2018 vs Weeks 1-47 2019

*** Source: Facebook Insight Weeks 1-47 2018 vs Weeks 1-47 2019

****Source: YouTube Analytics Weeks 1-47 2018 vs Weeks 1-47 2019



