Parrot Analytics partners with Guinness World Records™

LOS ANGELES (May 1, 2019) – Parrot Analytics, the leading TV content analytics firm specializing in global audience demand measurement, has partnered with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS to chart the unprecedented demand for the premiere of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which achieved the official title for Most in-demand TV premiere.

Using Parrot Analytics’ global, real-time and platform-agnostic TV demand measurement system, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS and Parrot Analytics charted worldwide demand for all series premieres from April 2015 to the day of Game of Thrones’ season 8 premiere (“Winterfell”) on April 14, 2019.

It was found that the global demand on the day of Game of Thrones’ 8th season premiere exceeded the global premiere demand of every other TV series, including Game of Thrones’ own global season 7 premiere day demand, for any season across all platforms and markets under measurement.

“Game of Thrones has amassed a per capita global audience demand of 25.46 on 14th of April 2019, its season 8 premiere day. Compared to its per capita global demand of 24.74 on the day of its season 7 premiere, the latest and final season has premiered 2.9% higher globally. Premiere day demand has been particularly strong in the United States, United Kingdom and France,” said Samuel Stadler, VP of Marketing, Parrot Analytics.

“It comes as no surprise,” added Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief at GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS. “Game of Thrones has its fans tightly clenched in its dragon-like grip, and excitement for this final series has seen phenomenal engagement across every platform. It has broken records since it first aired – for its viewership figures, Emmy wins, and even its status as the most pirated TV show! And it looks like it’s going to continue breaking records right up to the final, undoubtedly devastating episode.”

Several of HBO’s Game of Thrones’ official titles were featured in the Guinness World Records 2019 and 2018 Editions utilizing Parrot Analytics data. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS will partner with Parrot Analytics once again to determine other incredible TV record titles. Fans can find out what new records will be featured in the upcoming Guinness World Records 2020 Edition available globally September 2019.

About Guinness World Records

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (GWR) is the global authority on record-breaking achievement. First published in 1955, the iconic annual Guinness World Records books have sold over 141 million copies in over 40 languages and in more than 100 countries. Additionally, the Guinness World Records: Gamer’s Edition, first published in 2007, has sold more than 4 million copies to date.

Guinness World Records’ worldwide television programmes reach over 750 million viewers annually and more than 3.7 million people subscribe to the GWR YouTube channel, which enjoys more than 328 million views per year. The GWR website receives over 20.5 million visitors annually, and we have over 15 million fans on Facebook.

The Guinness World Records commercial sales division provides customized consultancy services for some of the world’s top brands and agencies to help place record breaking at the heart of their marketing campaigns, employee-engagement programmes, and live and experiential events.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world’s largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms. Parrot Analytics is a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, helping them optimize content workflows in real time. Partnering with companies across the entire content supply chain, from agencies to global direct-to-consumer platforms, Parrot Analytics helps drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increased subscriber growth and retention. The company has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Singapore and Auckland. Connect with us on YouTube, LinkedIN and Twitter. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.





