Black Friday set to be NZ’s Biggest Shopping Day of 2019

Black Friday is well and truly underway on TheMarket.com, New Zealand’s home for all of the deals that matter this cyber weekend.

“Overall, TheMarket.com is up 157% today on typical trading volume,” says Justus Wilde, TheMarket.com CEO. “This is heading to be our busiest day of the year, likely to surpass even Boxing Day at this rate.”

Top products selling today include electronic goods such as video games, printers, headphones and surprisingly in-car navigation devices.

In true Kiwi style, outdoor toys such as scooters are also flying out the door this morning.

“We’ve also seen a great run of sales on sunscreen, beer coolers and adult Ghostbuster costumes - so it looks like someone is organising a great summer party,” comments Wilde.

Sarah Gunn, General Manager of Trading at TheMarket.com, notes what this increase in sales looks like compared to an average retail day:

“Compared to an average day, we have already seen a 402% increase in sales of electronics and a 330% increase in sales in sports and outdoor toys,” says Gunn.

With the increased volume of online shoppers, Wilde reflects on whether this will be reflective of Kiwis’ timesheets this Friday.

“Black Friday is still a relatively new shopping occasion for New Zealanders, so we have to wonder whether workplace productivity is taking a direct hit today across the country with the average time people are spending on TheMarket.com up over 21% compared to an average week,” says Wilde.

Adding to the excitement of this retail celebration, TheMarket.com is giving shoppers a chance to grab their share of $100K in giveaways including Playstations, Dyson Vacuum cleaners, holidays and $1000 shopping vouchers.

TheMarket.com has Black Friday deals from over 120+ stores all in one place. With deals such as a 43” TV, Chromecast and 12-month Neon subscription for only $499.99 (was $739.99).





