Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Main wharf redevelopment underway

Friday, 29 November 2019, 4:53 pm
Press Release: Port Nelson Ltd


The $20m redevelopment of the Port Nelson’s Main Wharf North will create long lasting regional economic benefits and future-proof the region’s import and export sectors.

General Manager Infrastructure Allanagh Rivers says the Port’s investment will also improve the Port’s resilience, move main wharf operations further away from residential neighbours and enable the Port to accommodate larger vessels.

“Port Nelson is a lifeline utility provider under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act and in the event of a natural disaster would be critical during the recovery phase if the region was not accessible by road or air. This redevelopment will ensure the Port can be operating in a limited capacity within days of a disaster.” says Ms Rivers.

“Once completed the new section of the main wharf will assist in enabling the Port to attract larger 260 to 270 metre vessels and 300 metre cruise vessels creating growth opportunities for our importers, exporters and the Community.”

The existing 2400sqm Main Wharf North has deteriorated with age. The wharf was used predominantly for the discharging of fuel vessels, and the tying up of the non-operational vessels.

“With the condition of the wharf deteriorating and the importance of a fuel supply, the fuel berth was relocated to Main Wharf South in 2016. Since then Main Wharf North has had no operational function.”

“The Port is committed to being a good neighbour and this redevelopment will help mitigate and reduce the effects of noise generated from Port operations. The additional footprint on the main wharf means ships can be berthed further north and further away from residential properties,” says Ms Rivers.

“The redevelopment of the Main Wharf North also forms part of a wider programme of works including the purchase of a new 70-ton bollard pull tug, future crane replacement and proposed additional dredging of the harbour channel.”

The first phase of the project will be to demolish the century old wharf before replacing it with a concrete and steel berthing facility. The new section of the wharf will be operational by late 2020.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Port Nelson Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 