Main wharf redevelopment underway



The $20m redevelopment of the Port Nelson’s Main Wharf North will create long lasting regional economic benefits and future-proof the region’s import and export sectors.

General Manager Infrastructure Allanagh Rivers says the Port’s investment will also improve the Port’s resilience, move main wharf operations further away from residential neighbours and enable the Port to accommodate larger vessels.

“Port Nelson is a lifeline utility provider under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act and in the event of a natural disaster would be critical during the recovery phase if the region was not accessible by road or air. This redevelopment will ensure the Port can be operating in a limited capacity within days of a disaster.” says Ms Rivers.

“Once completed the new section of the main wharf will assist in enabling the Port to attract larger 260 to 270 metre vessels and 300 metre cruise vessels creating growth opportunities for our importers, exporters and the Community.”

The existing 2400sqm Main Wharf North has deteriorated with age. The wharf was used predominantly for the discharging of fuel vessels, and the tying up of the non-operational vessels.

“With the condition of the wharf deteriorating and the importance of a fuel supply, the fuel berth was relocated to Main Wharf South in 2016. Since then Main Wharf North has had no operational function.”

“The Port is committed to being a good neighbour and this redevelopment will help mitigate and reduce the effects of noise generated from Port operations. The additional footprint on the main wharf means ships can be berthed further north and further away from residential properties,” says Ms Rivers.

“The redevelopment of the Main Wharf North also forms part of a wider programme of works including the purchase of a new 70-ton bollard pull tug, future crane replacement and proposed additional dredging of the harbour channel.”

The first phase of the project will be to demolish the century old wharf before replacing it with a concrete and steel berthing facility. The new section of the wharf will be operational by late 2020.



