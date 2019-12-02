Russell McVeagh announces new senior associates

02 December 2019

Russell McVeagh has today announced the appointment of Senior Associate Jeremy Upson to its Litigation team in Wellington.

Jeremy specialises in commercial and public law disputes and has appeared at all levels of the New Zealand court system.

Upson joins Russell McVeagh from another New Zealand law firm and his appointment comes at the same time that several existing staff members have been promoted, including:

Special Counsel: Natalie Sundstrom

Natalie is a commercial property and construction specialist with extensive experience advising clients in capital markets transactions, leasing and construction projects.

Senior Associates: Bradley Aburn, Kristen Gunnell and Lauren Eaton

Bradley specialises in competition and consumer law and has extensive experience in advising clients on competition investigations, competitor collaborations, merger control and market power issues.

Kristen and Lauren are environmental and resource management law specialists, with experience in major commercial development and infrastructure projects.

Board Chair Malcolm Crotty says he is excited to have Jeremy on-board and to see so many talented lawyers advancing within the firm. "This is a huge milestone and I wish them all the best in this exciting next phase of their careers."



