Support and timely payments for small business

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Business NZ

BusinessNZ has welcomed the Government’s Small Business Strategy and the establishment of a cross-agency small business unit to implement it.

The strategy announced yesterday adopts a number of recommendations by the Small Business Council, including support for choosing finance options and building business skills on www.business.govt.nz.

It also sets the requirement for government agencies to pay their bills to small businesses faster.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope said businesses would welcome the requirement for government agencies to pay their bills within 10 working days.

"This is a most practical way to support small businesses and help them prosper. We look forward to the adoption of more recommendations by the Small Business Council."

ENDS


