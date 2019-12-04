'The Mandalorian' is the Most In-Demand Show in the World



LOS ANGELES, CA – December 3, 2019 – Disney+’s original series The Mandalorian has made the jump to hyperspace, leaving the competition far, far away. Last week, the series became the most in-demand series in the U.S.. This week, the Star Wars spinoff has earned the distinction of being the most in-demand series in the world.

According to the latest demand data from Parrot Analytics, The Mandalorian has risen to the top globally to overtake such formidable rivals as Stranger Things, The Crown, The Flash and Game of Thrones. For the prior seven days ending November 30, The Mandalorian was 31.4 times more in-demand than the average title on a global basis. In comparison, The Crown achieved 15.2 times the average, Stranger Things registered 18.9x, The Flash 21.2x and Game of Thrones managed 28.2 times.

As the year end draws near, The Mandalorian, which debuted only three weeks ago, is now in the running for the Most In-Demand Series Debut in the World at the upcoming Global TV Demand Awards. Other contenders in this awards category as of now include Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, HBO’s Chernobyl and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

Taking place January 21 at the NATPE: Miami conference, Parrot Analytics’ Global TV Demand Awards honors the most in-demand shows of 2019. In addition to the Most In-Demand Series Debut category, other categories include: Most In-Demand TV Show in the World, Most In-Demand Digital Original in the World, Most In-Demand Drama Series in the World, Most In-Demand Comedy Series in the World, Most In-Demand Documentary Series in the World, Most In-Demand Variety Series in the World, Most In-Demand Reality Series in the World, Most In-Demand Superhero Series in the World, Most In-Demand Export from Latin America, Most In-Demand Export from Asia, and Most In-Demand Export from Europe.

Parrot Analytics’ measurement of demand for television shows includes social media engagement, video streaming and peer-to-peer protocols, photo sharing, blogging, and research platforms. Parrot Analytics is the only company that captures, weighs, and combines all these different touchpoints into a single content demand measurement. The Demand Expressions® metric represents the total audience demand being expressed for any title across all platforms, in any market, around the world. The winners of the 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards will be determined based on demand data from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

About Parrot Analytics

