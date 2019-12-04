Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CoreLogic QV November House Price Index

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 9:17 am
Press Release: CoreLogic NZ Ltd

Wednesday 4 December

CoreLogic QV November House Price Index: ‘The upswing is building steam


Recent momentum in the NZ housing market continues in November – fresh upswing now clearly underway.

According to the CoreLogic QV House Price Index, average property values rose by 1.0% from October to November, with the annual rate of growth now sitting at 3.3%. That’s up from the 2.0% lull in June, and the strongest annual growth figure since November last year.

The strengthening in property values over the past few months has been reasonably broad-based around the country, with Auckland’s mini-downturn, for example, now looking to have passed (values there have risen by 1.3% in the past three months), and other areas remaining buoyant – take Dunedin, for example, where values have soared by 17.1% in the past year (equivalent to about $73,800). Nationally, average property values have now risen above $700,000 for the first time.

