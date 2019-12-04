Barfoot & Thompson wins Best Real Estate Agency

4 December 2019

Barfoot & Thompson wins Best Real Estate Agency and Best Marketing in Asia Pacific at the International Property Awards

Barfoot & Thompson has scooped two Asia Pacific regional awards at the renowned International Property Awards in London - Best Agency over 20 Offices and Best Real Estate Agency Marketing.

Peter Thompson, Managing Director says: “This achievement could not be made possible without the dedication and hard work of our people. It is thrilling for a family-owned company to be recognised on an international stage against a field of very strong competitors.

“We know that our company values and commitment to people, family, diversity and community have so much to do with our ongoing successes. We have created a standard of service worthy of international recognition that our valued clients receive through our amazing network of salespeople. We applaud our driven and committed Barfoot & Thompson team – these awards belong to all of us.”

This isn't the first time the company has been recognised at the International Property Awards. Last year, along with the Best International Real Estate Agency over 20 Offices award, Barfoot & Thompson also picked up an Asia Pacific Award for Best Real Estate Agency Marketing (Nugent Rise Project) and in 2017 was named Best International Lettings Agency. Over the years the company has now won a total of 23 different awards across the country, regional and international categories.

About the International Property Awards

The International Property Awards recognise the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. The awards are open to residential and commercial property professionals from around the globe. Competition between entrants in the Asia Pacific region is strong, with 130 companies from around 25 countries vying for recognition across every category. There are 95 experts involved in a meticulous judging process covering every aspect of the property business.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

