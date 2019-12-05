Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Chief Operating Officer appointed at solarcity

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 5:24 pm
Press Release: SolarCity

Auckland, 5 December 2019 – solarcity, New Zealand’s leading solar power company has appointed Yogesh Chand as Chief Operating Officer.

Previously at Pulse Energy as General Manager of Customer Service, Chand brings best-in-class experience in sales and operational efficiency, with more than 25 years of executive and strong strategic management experience in local and international markets.

In his prior role, Chand spent the past six years managing the strategic vision of the company, multi-channel sales strategies, customer care, credit and collections, revenue assurance, billing, customer operations, compliance along with leading projects to deliver new products and services.

Under Chand’s leadership Pulse Energy achieved 46% customer growth using multiple brand strategy, and achieved one of the industry’s leading credit performance and customer net promoter score (NPS).

“I’m looking forward to joining CEO Neil Cowie and the team who are driving New Zealand’s leading solar power company through its next stage of growth. solarZero is a game-changing solar technology platform that gives New Zealanders the ability to power their homes with solar, without having to pay for the system. Not only does it save you money on your power bill but most importantly it has a positive impact on the environment, so it’s a win-win,” says Chand.

A people oriented leader, Chand has a great track record of positively influencing company culture, driving organisational change and delivering omni-channel customer engagement strategies In his role as Chief Operating Officer he will spearhead organisational strategy and business development to lead the business through its next stage of growth.


