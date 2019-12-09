Made of Manukau – A local Christmas retail experience

The team at Ngahere Communities are bringing ‘Joy to the Hood’ this Christmas with their Made of Manukau pop-up shop retail experience in Manukau city centre, featuring 30, Maori, Pasifika and South-Auckland retailers selling their Christmas gifts; with almost all vendors under the age of 40.

With the support of Te Puni Kokiri, Shopify and The Prince’s Trust New Zealand, Ngahere Communities are bringing back their retail store event for Christmas 2019, after such a successful inaugural year in 2018 which saw 23 local South-Auckland vendors make almost $10,000 between them. The pop-up store was the idea of ‘social-enterprise’ mastermind Manawa Udy, who is also the Director and Founder of Ngahere Communities.

Manawa says “bringing the pop-up store back this year means we can support local, meaning that our local consumers are backing our local retailers, putting resources and support back into our local South-Auckland community, while also getting some unique and meaningful gifts for their loved ones.”.

The retail pop-up shop is located in the heart of Manukau at Te Haa o Manukau – a co-working space for forward-thinking entrepreneurs, and an event space for businesses run by Ngahere Communities; a fitting space for local retailers, entrepreneurs and businesses to sell their unique gifts just in time for Christmas!

Three of the young people who are selling their products at this years’ retail shop participated in The Prince’s Trust New Zealand’s first iteration of their Enterprise programme earlier in November; which was run in partnership with Ngahere Communities and Shopify. The two-day course helped young rangatahi with emerging business ideas to test, strengthen and establish their ideas; and also learn about sustainability, relationships with a strong focus on E-commerce.

The Prince’s Trust Director of Impact, Rod Baxter, says young people’s business ideas are translating into exciting sustainable businesses that are reshaping our local economies and positively impacting our environment.

“Young people are naturally innovative, experimental and think outside the box.”

Following the strong interest in E-commerce, this years’ pop-up shop merchants also have the extra support and help from local Shopify employee, Julian Bartram, who is supporting the vendors with one-on-one training, and guidance in selling their goods on the online platform to complement the retail store: www.madeofmanukau.nz.

Julian, Shopify Local, who is helping support vendors and young entrepreneurs says “being able to help these amazing humans be seen online and in real life is really exciting and I can’t wait to see the whole of Manukau coming out to support these locals”

The Made from Manukau pop-up shop will launch with a special opening night party on Saturday 14th December from 5.00 – 7.00pm at Te Haa o Manukau, Level 1 – 2 Osterley Way, Manukau. Where there will be a live DJ, special offers and the chance to win a $150 voucher to spend in store!

The retail shop will include a barber shop, tamoko/tatau, make up studio and an old school arcade, and will run for seven-days from 14th – 20th December 2020 at Te Haa o Manukau, across from The Manukau Transport Hub, from 2pm till late every day; showcasing 30 Young, Maori, Pasifika and South Auckland brands.

