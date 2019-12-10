Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

International Research Fellowship winner announced

Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Sue Barker Charities Law

Sue Barker Charities Law is delighted to announce that its director, Sue Barker, has been awarded the prestigious 2019 New Zealand Law Foundation International Research Fellowship Te Karahipi Rangahau ā Taiao, New Zealand’s premier legal research award: https://www.lawfoundation.org.nz/?p=10762&fbclid=IwAR3aQx3bOdRd9cSIp7Dn88dtRePLsiaHCSG3DDrAzMyp8JKsqCkcOe1IO2g.

The Fellowship will allow Ms Barker to undertake research into the question: what does a world-leading framework of charities law look like?, and then to feed this information into the government’s current process of reviewing the Charities Act 2005, to assist with the development of law reform in this important area.

“The Fellowship is a tremendous honour, and it particularly means a lot to me because it says that the charitable sector matters, and that it is worth taking the time to try to get the legal framework right”, said Sue.

The Fellowship will enable Sue to take a sabbatical from legal practice for a year, to research the charities law frameworks of jurisdictions comparable to New Zealand, as well as to critically examine how the current regime is working in New Zealand.

“I will be reviewing all of the 363 submissions that have so far been made to the team at the Department of Internal Affairs tasked with reviewing the Charities Act, but I would encourage anyone who has not yet made a submission or who has additional points they would like to make to please get in touch. The review is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to try to get the best framework of charities law for New Zealand that we can”, said Sue.

Sue can be contacted at susan.barker@charitieslaw.co. Her report is due by March 2021.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sue Barker Charities Law on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 