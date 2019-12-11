Auckland Airport advice for festive flyers

As Santa readies his sleigh for Christmas deliveries, Auckland Airport is preparing for its busiest time of the year.

Traveller numbers hit their highest at the international terminal in the two and a half weeks from 19 December to 6 January.

The holiday peak comes at the end of a busy year which has seen several of Auckland Airport’s major infrastructure projects get underway, including an upgrade of the Airport’s inner core roading network, which will add in priority lanes, and the expansion of the airfield to develop a new taxiway and remote stands. The projects are part of a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure development programme to take place over the next decade that will transform Auckland Airport into an airport of the future.

Construction activity at the airport will go into a hiatus for several weeks over the Christmas break but visitors to the airport may notice some changes since the last time they visited, says Anna Cassels-Brown, Auckland Airport’s General Manager Operations.

“Work on George Bolt Memorial Drive has been underway for several months now, so frequent visitors to the airport will be familiar with the new road layout. But if you’re flying out of Auckland Airport for the first time in a while, take some time to re-check your journey to ensure you have a stress-free start to your holiday.

“The newly updated Auckland Airport app provides real time travel information to take you from home to the departure gate of any flight, with a personalised itinerary.”

Closer to the terminals, construction work means some carparks have also changed, including the closure of Car Park S at the domestic terminal. An alternative is the expanded area in Car Park K.

“As we move things around, we are working hard to keep people up to date with any changes. Check our stayintheknow.co.nz website or the Auckland Airport app for the latest construction news,” says Anna.

Auckland Airport’s top tips for a smooth holiday journey include:

• Check in online or use the kiosks at the Park & Ride or Novotel Hotel

• Have your boarding pass ready to go through the new eGates at the entrance to the Customs and Aviation Security areas

• Prepare for security – get all loose items, such as keys, headphones, and wallets, into hand luggage, big electronic items out onto the tray and make sure sharp items or liquids over 100ml are in your checked luggage

• Take an empty water bottle and use the water fountains once you’re through security

• Enjoy the views over the runway after security and charge your devices in one of the charging points.

The top ten busiest days at Auckland Airport’s international terminal during this summer peak season are expected to be:

1. 20 December 2019

2. 21 December 2019

3. 3 January 2020

4. 4 January 2020

5. 5 January 2020

6. 19 December 2019

7. 26 December 2019

8. 2 January 2020

9. 6 January 2020

10. 22 December 2019

