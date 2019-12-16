Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Future of Cash Use - Summary of feedback published

Monday, 16 December 2019, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank

Kia ora!

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua has published a summary of nearly 2300 items of feedback received on its issues paper “The Future of Cash Use - Te Whakamahinga Moni Anamata” which was open for public consultation between 19 June and 31 August 2019.

The feedback is informing the Reserve Bank’s ongoing work programme, The Future of Cash – Te Moni Anamata, which is identifying and addressing how cash use and the system which puts and keeps it in circulation are changing in the face of rapidly falling cash use for purchases.

In general, there was strong public support with our assessment of the issues raised by the prospect of cash disappearing – including 76% saying it was very likely that people who are financially and/or digitally excluded would be severely negatively impacted, and 9 percent saying it was likely.

A copy of the feedback summary report, prepared by Research New Zealand, can be found on the Reserve Bank’s website here (.pdf 3.24MB), along with general information about the Future of Cash – Te Moni Anamata programme here.

Ngā mihi,

Future of Cash – Te Moni Anamata
Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Primary Sector Council Report: Vision To Unite The Primary Sector Launched

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has welcomed the release of a bold new vision for the country’s vital food and fibre sector. More>>

ALSO:

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 