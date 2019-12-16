Future of Cash Use - Summary of feedback published

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua has published a summary of nearly 2300 items of feedback received on its issues paper “The Future of Cash Use - Te Whakamahinga Moni Anamata” which was open for public consultation between 19 June and 31 August 2019.

The feedback is informing the Reserve Bank’s ongoing work programme, The Future of Cash – Te Moni Anamata, which is identifying and addressing how cash use and the system which puts and keeps it in circulation are changing in the face of rapidly falling cash use for purchases.

In general, there was strong public support with our assessment of the issues raised by the prospect of cash disappearing – including 76% saying it was very likely that people who are financially and/or digitally excluded would be severely negatively impacted, and 9 percent saying it was likely.

A copy of the feedback summary report, prepared by Research New Zealand, can be found on the Reserve Bank’s website here (.pdf 3.24MB), along with general information about the Future of Cash – Te Moni Anamata programme here.

