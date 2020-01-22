Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New trade deal will boost NZ tech companies, Muller says

Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade


The New Zealand, Singapore and Chile digital economy partnership deal signed today will significantly help Kiwi companies grow their digital trade, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says.

Digital trade is growing rapidly in New Zealand and worldwide, Muller says.

“Technology is the fastest growing sector in New Zealand and digital trade is especially important for the New Zealand economy,” he says.

“The New Zealand economy is largely made up of small and medium businesses and being able to trade digitally opens up the global market which was previously only accessible for larger firms.

“As more small Kiwi businesses understand how to access global markets this will accelerate their expansion and the growth of the economy.

“So, it is critical to have positive global digital trade policies and agreements in place, the work that the New Zealand government is leading in this space is excellent and the New Zealand tech ecosystem is fully supportive.”

According to a recent report by the OECD, a 10 percent increase in bilateral digital connectivity raises traditional trade in goods and services as well by two to three percent so stimulating digital trade is also important for our traditional export sectors as well.

NZTech is a non-governmental organization that is supported by more than 1000 organisations that work together to help create a prosperous New Zealand underpinned by technology.

