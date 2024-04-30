Kelray Heating Announces Expansion Of Outdoor Heating Range With New Fire Pit

Auckland-based outdoor heating company, Kelray Heating are thrilled to announce the launch of their new line of outdoor Fire Pits.

Available from July this year, this new addition extends Kelray’s already extensive line of high-quality NZ outdoor heaters, offering more versatility and style for outdoor living spaces.

Designed and manufactured entirely in New Zealand, the new Fire Pit range reflects Kelray’s commitment to local production and high standards. Available in various sizes, the Fire Pit is tailored to fit any outdoor area and adds a sculptural element to an outdoor space.

"Expanding our product range with the Fire Pit allows us to offer a more complete outdoor heating solution to our customers," said Clive Menkin, owner of Kelray Heating. "We take pride in producing 100% NZ-made products that not only elevate outdoor spaces but also endure through time and weather, ensuring our customers receive the best value and experience."

The new Fire Pit from combines functionality with an artistic flair, making it an attractive centerpiece for any outdoor landscape design project. Its sculptural quality not only enhances warmth and ambiance but also complements the aesthetic of modern garden spaces. This makes it especially appealing to landscape design enthusiasts who seek to integrate stylish yet practical elements into their outdoor living areas.

With a focus on durability and quality, Kelray Heating continues to set the benchmark for outdoor heating innovations. The Fire Pit is expected to be a popular choice for those looking to enhance their outdoor environments with reliable, stylish, and effective heating options.

The new Fire Pit will be available from July from Kelray’s website, www.kelrayheating.co.nz.

