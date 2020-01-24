Acknowledging the departure of a highly-respected leader



After nearly 10 years as chief executive of Skills Active Aotearoa, Dr Grant Davidson will be leaving in February 2020.

“Grant has served our industries and stakeholders exceptionally well,” says Skills Active chair Sam Napia.

“He has led significant achievements and shown sound leadership over the years. He leaves on a high note, having supported the creation of a Creative, Cultural and Recreation Services Workforce Development Council, to promote the joint interests and goals of our industries in the new structure of the vocational education sector. We sincerely wish him the best as he moves on to new opportunities.”

It has been an honour to lead Skills Active Aotearoa over the past 10 years,” says Dr Davidson.

“The industries we serve are full of dedicated and passionate people, all committed to improving the lives of their fellow New Zealanders. It has been extremely rewarding to lead this organisation through massive changes, working closely with our clients to ensure our qualifications and modes of delivery make learning relevant and accessible.

“I look forward to seeing how our industries can make even greater gains as the current changes in vocational education take shape. Thanks to everybody who has supported me and the Skills Active vision during this time.”



