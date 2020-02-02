Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand check-in advice for international travellers

Sunday, 2 February 2020, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is asking for customers departing New Zealand on its international services to allow additional time to complete check-in, as several countries have introduced new travel restrictions.

Air New Zealand Senior Manager Customer Care and Communications Doug Grant says with additional checks required for many of the airline’s destinations, airport check-in areas are busy.

“Our teams are working hard to get travellers where they need to go. This is a busy time and we thank customers for their patience and understanding.”

