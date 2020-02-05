Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Safety is focus for Wuhan repatriation flight

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 8:16 am
Press Release: E Tu

Union safety reps and delegates are closely monitoring the safety of all cabin crew, ground crew, cleaners and catering staff involved in the Wuhan repatriation flight.

The union has been working to ensure E tū Aviation workers have a voice in the preparations and that all the crew and passengers on board get back to New Zealand safe and sound.

Savage, E tū Head of Aviation, says, “Union workplace leaders are focussed on ensuring New Zealand aviation safety standards are maintained so that the flight can happen as soon as it gets clearance.

“Both E tū and Air New Zealand will work productively to deal with any unexpected operational changes that might arise. We look forward to the flight completing its mission and returning to New Zealand tomorrow night.”


© Scoop Media

Find more from E Tu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: Severe Weather In Fiordland – Expert Reaction

MetService has issued its first 'Red warning' following heavy rain in Fiordland that has damaged roads and left tourists stranded. More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 