Excitement builds with Vodafone pre-sales on new 5G-capable Samsung devices

12 February 2020

Before new 5G smartphones hit the shelves around New Zealand, Vodafone is delighting customers with an awesome pre-sale offer.

Vodafone’s Consumer Director Carolyn Luey says, “With 5G now live in parts of New Zealand, Vodafone customers can start upgrading for the future with the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra which are both 5G capable. 5G is an exponential leap forward in speed, reliability and connectivity – benefits that some customers can now experience on Vodafone’s live 5G network with Samsung’s new range of devices, on one of our 5G plans.

“We’re pleased to also offer Kiwis a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20, which will launch at the same time – a 4G option for customers at a time when New Zealand is transitioning from 4G to 5G.

“Any pre-orders of the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra on a $59.99 a month plan or above, get more than $500 of value in the package they receive. That’s a free set of Samsung Galaxy Buds+* worth $329 and $201 off the RRP when purchased on Interest Free, with a $49 deposit.”

“Vodafone is excited to offer the latest Samsung technology to our customers with devices that combine functionality with beautiful design.”

All three devices feature sleek modern design, cutting edge cameras and extensive battery life.

The devices will be available in a variety of colours:

· Galaxy S20: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink

· Galaxy S20+: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black

· Galaxy S20 Ultra: Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black

Pre-sales of the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 and S20 Ultra will be available online from Thursday 13 February at https://vodafone.co.nz/S20. The pre-sale ends 5 March and the smartphone will be in store from 6 March.

