Empowered Kiwis To Promote LifeVantage In New Zealand

Empowered Kiwis Ltd are pleased to announce that they are now Independent Distributors for LifeVantage in New Zealand

LifeVantage formally opened its door for Business in New Zealand in November 2019.

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics – a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of advanced nutrigenomic dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including its scientifically-validated Protandim® product line, Omega+ and ProBio dietary supplements, its TrueScience® line of Nrf2-infused skin and hair care products, Petandim™ for Dogs, Axio® Smart Energy Drink mixes, and the PhysIQ™ Smart Weight Management System.

LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Des Morgan coordinator for Empowered Kiwis said they are excited to be able to bring this Part Time business opportunity to NZ

“Twenty years ago being a part of the labour force was automatically assumed for most of us Kiwis. Fast forward today and the 9 -to-5 job is no longer the revered place in life it once was.

There is a cultural shift in attitudes about the way we work and more importantly the way we balance our lives and work.

Working a gig has become an accepted path to supplement what may not be possible through a traditional 9-to-5 job creating more income and in many cases more meaning and personal fulfilment he said

More freedom and flexibility in how we work is becoming the new norm. Kiwis are seeking more choices in how they balance life and work more favourably to accelerate the pace we can enjoy life more.”

Starting a new business has generally been an all-or-nothing proposition, requiring a significant appetite for risk. There are benefits to dipping your toes into the entrepreneurial waters by experimenting with a few gigs on the side and LifeVantage now provides Kiwis that opportunity”.

For further information https://empoweredkiwis.net

