Nutanix Named One Of The 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For

Friday, 21 February 2020, 10:25 am
Press Release: Nutanix

Company is Among Eight New Entrants on the Top 100 List

AUCKLAND, New Zealand. – February 21, 2020 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it has been named among the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and Fortune. In its first year participating in the Great Place to Work certification, Nutanix is one of eight new companies to appear on the list.

“Being a great place to work isn’t about one leader, one team, one function or one person. It’s about the collective team focusing on our values, showing grit, building trust, supporting innovation, driving financial growth, and maximising the full potential of every employee,” said Dheeraj Pandey, CEO of Nutanix. “This is a big day to recognise what we have achieved together.”

To determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experiences on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organisation.

Nutanix employees survey results showed:

  • 87% of employees said Nutanix is a great place to work.
  • 95% of employees said they feel welcome when they join the company.
  • 94% of employees said they are able to take time off from work when needed.
  • 94% of employees said Nutanix celebrates special events.

“Making the Fortune 100 Best Places to Work For list is not only a major accomplishment, it’s critical to our company growth,” says Rukmini Sivaraman, SVP of People & Business Operations. “A company is only as successful as the people who power it, and our placement on this list is a testament to our people and our culture, built on the foundation of our values and culture principles.”

This recognition comes on the heels of a number of workplace achievements Nutanix has received over the last year recognising its workplace environment, positive culture, and constant effort to stay true to its company values of remaining Hungry, Humble and Honest, and with Heart:

“The 100 Best show the way forward,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies have created Great Places to Work For All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organisation. As a result, they have built a path to realise the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns.”

About Nutanix
Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organisations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2020 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site. Certain information contained in this release may relate to or be based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data are reliable as of the date of this release, they have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources.

