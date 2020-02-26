Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Supreme Mission To Make Coffee Industry Waste-free

Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 9:15 am
Press Release: Coffee Supreme

One of New Zealand’s most iconic coffee brands, Coffee Supreme, is spearheading a movement to make this country’s coffee industry the world’s most sustainable.

Today, it launches a new recycling program which lets Kiwi cafes recycle all their Coffee Supreme coffee bags and Instant sachets, for free.

"From now, no Coffee Supreme bean will ever be carried in non-recyclable plastic packaging when it leaves us to go to our customers," Coffee Supreme CEO Al Keating says.

“The new recyclable packaging program by our partners TerraCycle is a gamechanger and we’re so proud to be using it.”

Cafe owners who use Coffee Supreme are now able to either ship their Coffee Supreme packaging to TerraCycle or if they’re in a city centre, a Supreme team member will pick it up.

Customers who drink Coffee Supreme at home or the office can drop it off at a Coffee Supreme cafe in Christchurch or Wellington, or at the company’s Auckland HQ, for free.

Instead of ending up in landfill, Coffee Supreme’s packaging can be recycled into new items such as garden beds and outdoor furniture, using TerraCycle’s recycling program.

Coffee Supreme supplies more than 300 cafes throughout New Zealand. Introducing the Coffee Supreme Recycling Program will help stop this waste from going to landfill and instead ensure the plastic is repurposed.

“Together we can ensure thousands of coffee bags are recycled, rather than simply ending up in landfill,” Keating says.

“Beyond making our own packaging recyclable; we want all coffee roasteries to get on board and we’re here to help anyone who’s keen to make the switch — they just need to reach out.”

General Manager of TerraCycle Australia and New Zealand, Jean Bailliard, said kiwis are enthusiastic recyclers and passionate about their coffee, making this an ideal partnership for both companies.

“New Zealanders love looking after the environment and love coffee. Our new recycling programme allows them to love both without any guilt.”

“We will reuse, upcycle and recycle the waste instead of incinerating or landfilling it. This moves waste from a linear system to a circular one, allowing it to keep cycling in our economy.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Coffee Supreme on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Forest And Bird: Misinformation Circulating On Biodiversity Policy

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:



Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 