Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bsa Releases Refreshed Election Programmes Code Of Broadcasting Practice Ahead Of 2020 Election

Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 11:20 am
Press Release: Broadcasting Standards Authority

BSA has today released the refreshed Election Programmes Code of Broadcasting Practice ahead of the 2020 General Election. The code standards and guidelines apply to Election Programmes, which are election advertisements broadcast on television and radio by or for political parties and candidates in the run-up to a general election.

The Election Programmes Code has been updated to:

• Provide enhanced guidance to assist broadcasters, political parties and candidates, and the public understand how the standards apply to broadcast Election Programmes in the lead up to a General Election;

• Reflect legislative changes arising from the Broadcasting (Election Programmes and Election Advertising) Amendment Act 2017 such as the removal of the requirement for opening and closing addresses to be broadcast on television and radio; and

• Where appropriate, align with similar standards overseen by other standards entities, with the aim of ensuring some consistency across the platforms on which election advertising may appear.

The Election Programmes Code of Broadcasting Practice (Election Programmes Code) has been refreshed after consultation with broadcasters, government and non-government stakeholders and the public.

BSA Chief Executive Belinda Moffat said: “The right to freedom of expression, and particularly political speech, is important in a democratic society. This is particularly so in the lead-up to a general election, when political parties and candidates are seeking to influence voters, and audiences are seeking information to enable them to make informed voting decisions.

“The Election Programmes Code sets standards for broadcasters to ensure that the exercise of political speech in Election Programmes does not cause harm. It is important therefore that the code is clear about how the standards apply and we hope that the refreshed code achieves this purpose. The code is an important safeguard against the risk of misinformation during the election process. During an election period members of the public may complain to the BSA if they are concerned that an election programme does not meet the standards. From June until September 2020, the BSA will operate a fast track process so that election related complaints can be dealt with swiftly.”

For the 2020 General Election, the Election Programmes Code will apply to election programmes broadcast on television and radio during the election period which runs from 16 August 2020 until midnight on 18 September 2020.

Election Programmes, to which the Election Programmes Code applies, are usually short promotional clips broadcast for political parties or candidates. Complaints about Election Programmes during the election period go directly to the BSA. Other election related programmes, such as news, current affairs, comment, documentaries, or entertainment and content about local body elections are subject to the usual broadcasting standards in the free-to-air television, pay television or radio broadcasting codes. Complaints about such programmes must first be made to the broadcaster.

Complaints about election advertisements in other media may be made to the Advertising Standards Authority. Complaints about election matters in editorial content of members of the NZ Media Council may be made through the Media Council complaints process. Complaints about the requirements for election advertising generally (such as funding, promoter statements and authorisations) may be made to the Electoral Commission.

The refreshed Election Programmes Code comes into effect from 1 March 2020. A copy of the code (as well as translations of the code in Te Reo Māori, Samoan, Hindi, Punjabi and Mandarin) are available at www.bsa.govt.nz/broadcasting-standards/election-code/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Broadcasting Standards Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Forest And Bird: Misinformation Circulating On Biodiversity Policy

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:



Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 