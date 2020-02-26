Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More Wood Use In New Zealand Would Help Environment And Reduce Market Pressure In China

Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 6:48 pm
Press Release: NZ Forest Owners Association

The Forest Owners Association says the government should be looking at more wood use in New Zealand, which would have environment and trade benefits.

The Association President, Peter Weir says it’s time the government turned the negative log market situation in China into a positive outcome in New Zealand.

Lack of space in Chinese ports, due to cheap insect damaged logs flooding in from Europe and the coronavirus induced construction downturn, is looking to bring a virtual halt to New Zealand log exports to China.

But Peter Weir says that creates opportunities here.

“All the government needs to do is introduce the wood preference policy that the Labour Party promised in the last election and at the same time it should target the worst fossil fuel users in New Zealand to encourage a transition to renewable biofuels.”

The Labour Party manifesto in 2017 stated a Labour government would ‘Support wood manufacturing and processing by favouring wood for new government building projects….’

Peter Weir says the government has had plenty of time to introduce this policy.

“It’s been promised for nearly three years now. All it requires is for wood to be considered first in all government contracts. Such a policy has worked well for Rotorua Lakes District Council in particular and it should be rolled out nationally. It would increase the consumption of New Zealand grown wood and would lead to less steel and concrete use.”

Peter Weir says that despite improvements in cement production worldwide, making a tonne of cement still emits almost a tonne of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and he says steel production is even worse.

“On the other hand, a tree sequesters carbon from the atmosphere and that carbon stays in the timber when it’s made into a building for the life of the building.”

Peter Weir says the other measure the government could take is to put a tax on coal consumption.

“Coal is the worst fuel for emitting carbon dioxide. The government could put a carbon tax on coal of say $200 per tonne, and use the income to assist industries, schools and hospitals convert to biofuels, including wood chips.”

“That would reduce New Zealand fossil fuel emissions and at the same time soak up some of the lower grade timber being produced at the moment that can’t find a home in China,” Peter Weir says.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Forest Owners Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Forest And Bird: Misinformation Circulating On Biodiversity Policy

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:



Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 