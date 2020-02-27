Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Vaping Vs Smoking Debate: Is It Really Safer?

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 8:41 am
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

According to Statistics NZ, between 2013 and 2018 the number of regular cigarette smokers aged 15 and older in New Zealand has dropped by over 13%. Government officials attribute much of this decrease to vaping and other smoking alternatives. Yet, despite this increase in the public’s preference for alternatives, some skeptics warn that the jury is still out [A1] regarding the true degree of safety of these alternatives.

Even a basic comparison between vaping and traditional tobacco cigarette smoking does, however, evidence that vaping is a healthier alternative. Vape juices contain far fewer chemicals and toxins when compared to cigarettes – which can comprise a combination of up to 7,000 different (toxic) chemicals. And unlike traditional cigarettes, vapes can offer consumers no- or low-nicotine options. These options are of particular value, since nicotine has a well-established link to increased adrenaline, blood pressure, and risk of heart attacks. Consumers can, have, and do, even make use of no-nicotine vapes to successfully wean themselves off of nicotine. On both addictiveness and the inclusion of carcinogenic ingredients, traditional cigarettes are clearly far worse than vaping alternatives.

But vape consumers must nevertheless practice caution, as vaping comes with its own risks. For one, research is scarce regarding what potentially negative effects the chemicals used in vape juices can have on a smoker’s health in the long term. Some vape juices also contain nicotine, which makes them comparable to traditional cigarettes in terms of addictiveness, and can lead to similar associated health risks. However, the most severe health issues related to short-term vaping have been linked to irresponsible use, including modifying vape juices or using black market juices that contain unregulated additives.

Until more conclusive research exists, consumers may very well be able to avoid, or at least lessen, the health risks associated with vaping by strictly buying their vape juices from reputable sources – companies such as Long White Vapour, with a long history of operation and products which adhere to FDA standards. Opting for no-nicotine vape juices and not modifying regulated juices can further lower risks. To date, vaping appears to be a far safer option to cigarettes, especially for responsible consumers.

 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Premium SEO NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Forest And Bird: Misinformation Circulating On Biodiversity Policy

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:



Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 