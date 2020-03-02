Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Game On... Stuff Partners With NZ’s Biggest Esports Broadcaster

Monday, 2 March 2020, 10:37 am
Press Release: Stuff

Stuff has partnered with New Zealand’s biggest esports broadcaster, LetsPlay.Live (LPL), an Australasian online platform offering competitive gaming leagues, world-class esports series’ and entertaining content for local and global gamers.

“Esports is a fast-growing industry and we’re really excited to support LPL in their growth aspirations. They already reach thousands of Kiwis each month but a partnership with Stuff will enable them to reach a much wider audience,” says Fei Bian Goh, Stuff’s Product Director.

LetsPlay.Live co-founder and director Duane Mutu says collaboration with partners is essential for capturing more of New Zealand’s estimated 1 million esports gamers.

“Our goal is to build an ecosystem that will underpin the continued growth of global esports and Stuff provides us with access to NZ's largest audience and the ability to promote our events to a wider range of fans.”

Goh says LPL now features on Stuff and PlayStuff. “The audience for gaming content will continue to grow in New Zealand and Stuff is an established platform for partners with high quality content to reach audiences at scale. So I see this as a promising partnership. We will feature esports content across Stuff, as well as on-demand and live streaming video content on PlayStuff. There will be weekly shows, live streams of esports tournaments and much more,” says Goh.

LPL, which operates a world-class esports broadcasting studio in the iconic Auckland Sky Tower, offers gamers of all skill levels the chance to compete in an esports environment from casual to professional televised LAN events. Members test their gaming skills across multiplayer online battle arena (moba), sim-racing, and sports titles on PC, console and mobile. They can play for bragging rights as well as cash prize pools, and even pathways to international world championships.

