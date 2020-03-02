Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Young, Jex-Blake Re-appointed Unopposed

Monday, 2 March 2020, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Silver Fern Farms

Dunedin 2 March 2020: Richard Young and Dan Jex Blake have been re-appointed unopposed to the Silver Fern Farms Co-operative Board.

Chairman Richard Young said he was pleased the outcome provided continuity for the Co-operative and for Silver Fern Farms Limited.

“This outcome gives continuity for our Co-operative and both Dan and I recognise the responsibility we have as Directors to create enduring value for shareholders. We continue to refine the strategy and direction of the Co-operative so we can deliver consistent returns and valued services to our shareholders.”

Both Richard and Dan were first elected to the Board in 2013. Both also represent the Co-operative on the Board of Silver Fern Farms Limited.

The 2019 Annual Meeting of the Co-operative will be held in Dunedin on 30 April 2020.

