Going Green Might Mean Going…Faux?

Monday, 2 March 2020, 7:34 pm
Press Release: Smartgrass

Water restrictions across the nation are nothing new, as councils continue to seek to save the earth’s most precious resource. From taking shorter showers to only watering gardens and parks during certain times of the day, New Zealanders have taken to actively and practically saving water on individual through to corporate and governmental levels. While many of these conservation methods still include water use, there is a growing trend towards finding alternatives that could cut out water use almost entirely.

Gone are the days when it was assumed that ‘going green’ excluded anything artificial. As technology improves, many ‘green’ alternatives have become increasingly eco-friendly while still being wholly man-made. One such example is that of synthetic grass, which has seen increasing interest from everyone from homeowners, to architects, and even to Government, as a potentially viable and sustainable alternative to natural lawn. These faux lawns also offer potential environmental benefits – not least of which is that they rarely have to be watered.

In years past, many would have frowned upon the choice of artificial grass, relegating it to its fringe use for sport terrains and citing valid critiques such as its generally poor aesthetic appeal, the costs of replacing broken or faded sections, and the possibility of poor drainage and additional issues resulting therefrom. However, synthetic grass technology has come a long way since its invention in the late 60s, and, currently, companies like SmartGrass can offer consumers a wide range of artificial lawn products to suit their needs and budget. Quality and aesthetic issues that have plagued artificial grass products in the past are disappearing with better quality materials resulting in grass that looks and feels a lot more like the real thing.

Artificial grass is even being promoted as a safer and more convenient alternative to real grass with regard to less slippage when wet, no need for mowing, and even being pet friendly. It has also become harder and harder to tell the cosmetic difference between the real and the man-made products apart.

Before opting for the synthetic alternative as a ‘green’ solution, it would be wise for consumers to weigh the pros and cons in relation to their needs, budget, and aims for its implementation. But, if the aim is to better assist with water conservation, or to have a lower maintenance yet appealing alternative to real grass, artificial lawns may just be the answer.


