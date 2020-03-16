Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Data Update - RBNZ Cut OCR By 0.75% To 0.25%

Monday, 16 March 2020, 9:06 am
Press Release: XE Money Transfer

The RBNZ cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.75% to 0.25%.

This was an emergency rate cut in response to the growing negative economic implications of the COVID-19 virus.

The key points in the RBNZ statement are:

  • Negative implications to the NZ economy from global COVID-129 outbreak is, and will continue to be, significant
  • NZ’s financial system remains sound and major financial institutions are well capitalised and liquid
  • Ensuring banking system continues to function normally
  • Committee agreed unanimously to keep OCT at 0.25% for at least 12 months
  • Committee agreed if further stimulus is required, large scale asset purchase programme of NZ Govt bonds preferable to further OCR reductions
  • There will be no OCR review on the scheduled25th March meeting.
  • NZ Govt operating an expansionary fiscal policy, has imminent intentions to increase support with fiscal package to provide economic stimulus
  • Members met for extraordinary session on 15th March in response to the deteriorating economic situation from COVID-19
  • Demand for NZ’s goods & services will be constrained, as will domestic production due to the outbreak
  • Staff advised that OCR of 0.25% currently lower limit, given operational readiness of financial system for very low/negative interest rates
  • Spending and investment will be subdued for an extended period while responses to the virus evolve
  • Large scale asset purchases of NZ govt bonds next best tool available; committee agreed additional tools mot needed at this points

The NZD is lower in immediate response.

The next OCR decision will be held on the 13th May 2020.

Below is link to the RBNZ press release:

https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/news/2020/03/ocr-reduced-to-025-percent-for-next-12-months

Current indicative levels are (market pricing is wide):

NZD-USD 0.5970 / 0.6010

NZD-AUD 0.9720 / 0.775

NZD-EUR 0.5400 / 0.5430

NZD-GBP 0.4865 / 0.4905

NZD-JPY 64.10 / 64.45

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Money Transfer on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy With Very Low Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank is taking proactive steps to ensure it is well positioned to effectively and efficiently manage New Zealand’s monetary policy in an environment of very low interest rates... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: More Snow On Glaciers But No Good News, Say Scientists

Scientists have recorded more snow on the South Island glaciers this year, but they warn it is simply a temporary break rather than any good news on the climate change front. NIWA and Victoria University of Wellington scientists completed the annual ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:



COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 