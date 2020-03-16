Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chexit: Vodafone NZ Breaks Up With Cheques As More Services Go Digital

Monday, 16 March 2020, 9:57 am
Press Release: Vodafone

With an increased focus on digital-first services, Vodafone New Zealand has started advising customers we will no longer be accepting cheques as a method to pay bills from 30 April onwards.

John Boniciolli, Vodafone NZ CFO, said: “Last year we saw a decline of almost 40% in cheque volumes, and as of February we had less than 3,500 customers paying by cheque – with the downward trend continuing every month.

“We’ve started informing both consumer and business customers that cheques are being phased out via posted letters and notices on invoices. We have a range of payment options for customers, and people can still visit a Vodafone retail store if they would prefer to settle their bill via an offline method.

“A number of other businesses and government agencies are undertaking similar measures, and we hope six weeks’ notice gives Vodafone customers ample time to prepare for what we’re referring to as Chexit. The increasing security considerations and sophistication of digital channels, as well as a reduction in business banking services that physically process paper payments, means breaking up with cheques was inevitable.”

This change coincides with the recent relaunch of the My Vodafone app, which is an increasingly popular way for customers to pay their bills, and a broader trend towards more self-serve and digital services.

Customers can still choose to pay via direct debit, credit card, internet banking or by physically visiting a Vodafone retail store and using EFTPOS or cash.

The ‘Ways to Pay’ section of our website will continue to be updated in real-time as the cheque payment method is phased out. For more information, please visit: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/help/bill-payment/ways-to-pay/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy With Very Low Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank is taking proactive steps to ensure it is well positioned to effectively and efficiently manage New Zealand’s monetary policy in an environment of very low interest rates... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: More Snow On Glaciers But No Good News, Say Scientists

Scientists have recorded more snow on the South Island glaciers this year, but they warn it is simply a temporary break rather than any good news on the climate change front. NIWA and Victoria University of Wellington scientists completed the annual ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:



COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 