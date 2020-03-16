Chexit: Vodafone NZ Breaks Up With Cheques As More Services Go Digital

With an increased focus on digital-first services, Vodafone New Zealand has started advising customers we will no longer be accepting cheques as a method to pay bills from 30 April onwards.

John Boniciolli, Vodafone NZ CFO, said: “Last year we saw a decline of almost 40% in cheque volumes, and as of February we had less than 3,500 customers paying by cheque – with the downward trend continuing every month.

“We’ve started informing both consumer and business customers that cheques are being phased out via posted letters and notices on invoices. We have a range of payment options for customers, and people can still visit a Vodafone retail store if they would prefer to settle their bill via an offline method.

“A number of other businesses and government agencies are undertaking similar measures, and we hope six weeks’ notice gives Vodafone customers ample time to prepare for what we’re referring to as Chexit. The increasing security considerations and sophistication of digital channels, as well as a reduction in business banking services that physically process paper payments, means breaking up with cheques was inevitable.”

This change coincides with the recent relaunch of the My Vodafone app, which is an increasingly popular way for customers to pay their bills, and a broader trend towards more self-serve and digital services.

Customers can still choose to pay via direct debit, credit card, internet banking or by physically visiting a Vodafone retail store and using EFTPOS or cash.

The ‘Ways to Pay’ section of our website will continue to be updated in real-time as the cheque payment method is phased out. For more information, please visit: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/help/bill-payment/ways-to-pay/

© Scoop Media

