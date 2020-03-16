JCDecaux COVID-19 Update

From JCDecaux ANZ CEO Steve O'Connor:

Our priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of all our people, clients and the broader community. With the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), JCDecaux has taken the precautionary measure of closing all its Australian and New Zealand offices other than those attached to field or print operations, until Monday 30 March. In those offices that will remain open we have instigated specific risk mitigation practices. The business is still operating, with staff working from home.

This measure is not due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 within our business. This unprecedented situation requires decisive action, and it’s important we are flexible and ready to adapt to this evolving situation. Getting ahead of things now will mean we are prepared should the issue escalate quickly.

There are some essential operations which cannot be fulfilled remotely, including printing services and field staff. We will continue to have additional procedures and safeguards in place for teams not able to work from home. All face-to-face meetings and events scheduled will be cancelled for the remainder of the month. This will then be reviewed. If you have a meeting scheduled, your relevant contact will be in touch to arrange for the meeting to occur remotely. We apologise for any inconvenience.

We are committed to maintaining our high-quality client service levels while working remotely. Your JCDecaux contacts remain accessible via email and phone. For contacts and product information, please visit www.jcdecaux.com.au

Thank you very much for your understanding in these unusual circumstances. We wish you all our very best as you manage the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on your people and your business.

