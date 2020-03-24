Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Banking Services Available During Lockdown

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 8:07 pm
Press Release: Kiwibank

Banking systems are deemed an essential service and key banking services will remain available to Kiwibank customers during the lockdown.

Cash will be available at ATMs, payments systems will function as usual, and credit applications will still be available for customers.

To protect our customers and our people and in a bid to stop community spread of Covid-19 all Kiwibank bank branches, will close from 1pm, Wednesday 25 March unless staff availability is an issue and they need to close prior to tomorrow afternoon. This applies to Kiwibank franchise and agency partners also.

Alternative options to branches include phone banking, ATMs, cash withdrawals via EFTPOS transactions, and online banking.

For most customers who already use online banking this will mean no change to how they regularly access banking products and services.

We know this could impact some customers and are working through what support we can provide. As an example, for the next two months we’ll be waiving fees when customers use our automated phone banking or telephone the contact centre.

We are still working through logistics but during the lockdown some branches may be opened one day a week, for limited hours, to meet the needs of customers who cannot use ATMs, phone or online banking. For updated information customers are best to visit our website for the most up-to-date information.

Where customers can, we are asking them to use self-service alternatives and contact us only where essential. For customers needing support there is a call back form on our website, for those ringing our 0800 number there maybe longer than usual wait times, like many businesses we’re operating under the unique constraints of the situation and the availability of our people is currently limited.

For people wanting to register for online or phone banking services there are step-by-step guides on our website: https://www.kiwibank.co.nz/contact-us/support-hub/

Unfortunately, this is a time where there is likely to be increased cases of fraud, we’d like to remind customers not to give their cards and security details to others.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kiwibank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 