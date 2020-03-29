Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COVID-19: Breaches Of Work Rights Will Be Logged With Unions

Sunday, 29 March 2020, 12:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions has today launched an online tool for working Kiwis to identify employers who aren’t doing the right thing during the COVID-19 period.

CTU President Richard Wagstaff is concerned that some employers are not following the law; "We continue to hear really concerning reports of unacceptable behaviour by some employers. I do want to stress that the majority of employers are doing the right thing, they are looking after their employees and following the clear guidance from the government. But unfortunately this is not universally the case."

"We want to ensure that people are able to tell their stories and log what is happening for them. Due to the number and complexity of problems that a significant number of working people are experiencing, we need to create a register so that these cases can be triaged and addressed."

"Where we identify there are systematic breaches of employment law will we be raising these with government."

"Employment law still needs to be adhered to - employers who breach the law need to be held to account."

There are 6 main areas we are seeing poor behaviour from employers

1. Dismissals/redundancies

2. Annual leave/sick leave use

3. Use of the "wage subsidy"

4. Changing terms and conditions of employment

5. Treatment of casual and other precarious working people

6. Health and safety/essential services

"We strongly encourage anyone who has not been treated fairly to ensure that they log it with us. Together, we will identify whether there are specific employers and industries which need to be urgently communicated with," Wagstaff said.

Click here for a full-length HD interview with CTU Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges as she explains the initiative and why it's needed.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

