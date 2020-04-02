Keeping Your Technology Germ Free

How to protect your devices and yourself from harmful bacteria and germs.

Electronic devices have a major presence in our everyday lives. Smartphones being the most common, Headphones, Laptops and PC’s are examples of devices you may use every day. Though they assist in making life easier, they also can become a breeding ground for germs and bacteria if they are not cleaned regularly.

Understanding how to clean your technology, you are better equipped to protect your devices as well as yourself from harmful germs and bacteria which can fester and grow if left untreated. Keeping clean means staying protected. Here are a few tips on how to keep our devices germ free this season.

Smartphones

We tend to take our smart phones everywhere we go, hardly ever letting it leave our side even to go to the bathroom. It is no surprise that people often say smartphones carry more germs than a toilet seat. These phones which often pick up consistent amounts of dust, dirt and bacteria are also then placed in close contact with our face, mouth and ears. It is then important to understand how to clean these products so as to limit the amount of danger they could pose you.

Here are some steps to help keep your smart phone clean:

1. First step to take is remove your phone from its case.

2. Give the case a good rinse in warm water and let it air dry.

3. Using some cotton swabs gently swab around the crevices such as the earpiece, speaker grills, and various ports on your phone.

4. Be extra careful when swabbing so as not to leave any fibers behind or dislodge any pieces inside the port.

5. If a swab is too big use a small brush instead.

6. Using a Screen Wipe, thoroughly wipe down the screen and body of the phone.

7. For any visible streaks after using the wipe, use a microfiber cloth or clean towel to clear it.

Headphones

Listening devices are extremely important to keep clean as you are constantly inserting these into/around your ears. Earphones can become a magnet for bacteria which can cause ear infections or other illnesses if left uncleaned. Thankfully we can clean these in a safe way to not harm ourselves as well as the product.

Steps for cleaning headphones:

1. Use a microfiber cloth and water will eliminate of any buildup.

2. If your earphones have tips which are removeable, remove the tips and clean them with soap and water, rinse and use a clean water-dampened microfiber cloth to wipe down the earphones and the cord.

3. For more challenging smaller crevices in the device, use a soft-bristled brush to reach and clean the dirt out.

4. If your product is higher tech and you are worried about damage, please refer to the care instructions from the manufacturer.

Laptops/PC’s

Cleaning your laptop/PC can help extend its life, and yours too. The multitude of facets in a keyboard makes for and ideal breeding ground for bacteria if left untreated. First of all turn off your device and disconnect any power cord/battery. Turn the laptop upside down and gently tap it to get rid of any loose debris which may be trapped. Canned air and a cotton swab can then be used to further loosen/expel gunk stuck in between keys. Use cotton swabs and rubbing alcohol to then wipe down they keys, careful not to pour solution inside.

Steps for the screen:

1. Use a clean damp microfiber cloth to remove dust and fingerprints.

2. For touch screens, use water or eyeglass cleaner to clean away any smudges.

3. A reminder to not spray any cleaning solutions directly onto your device; instead, spray it onto the cloth first then use.

4. Don't forget to clean any external part of your laptop/PC.

5. Spray your microfiber cloth with some of dishwash and water solution and wipe off the exterior.

6. Rinse the cloth and be sure to remove any soap remnants, followed by dry towel to remove any leftover moisture.

7. If you are still unsure about these methods to clean your product please refer to the care guide provided by the manufacturer.

© Scoop Media

