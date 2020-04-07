Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Thousands Seek Expert Business Advice

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: EMA

EMA Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says an early decision to open the organisation’s AdviceLine to all has meant thousands of businesses have been able to access expert advice and guidance as the Covid-19 lockdown hit the economy.

"Normally only EMA members have access to our AdviceLine, but the EMA and some others in the BusinessNZ network made the decision to open this to any business needing help in our regions," says Mr O’Riley.

"It was the right thing to do and I know other business-focused organisations across the country have taken a similar approach. Across the network we have taken thousands of calls and emails."

At peak times the EMA’s AdviceLine team has had a five-fold increase in the number of calls and emails per day since the lockdown began. The EMA’s AdviceLine team are all legally trained and specialise in employment relations (ER) and human relations (HR) issues.

"With far from normal volumes we redeployed our legal and consulting teams to help on the phones, with other staff members also managing call flows and helping with advice where they could. One of our bigger members, Briscoe’s, even offered to redeploy some of their call centre staff to help us," says Mr O’Riley.

He says issues coming into the call centre have changed as the situation has evolved, with the number of calls and emails lessening, but becoming more complex.

"Initially the calls were just about accessing the wage subsidy and sick leave schemes and questions around eligibility, then there was a high volume of calls from those wanting clarity around "essential business" status.

"Now we are getting more calls around redundancy and restructuring as companies face life with little to no revenue and no sure dates for a return to work. We’re also fielding more inquiries about how to make the workplace safe for returning and essential business staff, which is being picked up by our health and safety (H&S) consultants," says Mr O’Riley.

The EMA has also continued to offer its member-only services, including its legal, HR, ER and H&S consultancy, and its conferences, training and events, which have all be converted to online classroom, webinar or e-learning format and are available to both members and non-members. It has also continued to work closely with communities within its membership including ExportNZ and manufacturing.

"We are finding that there are people out there who are encouraging people to take the opportunity to undergo our top notch training while they may have some extra time on their hands as their roles have changed during Alert Level 4, and also to be best prepared for when lockdown finishes," he says.

The EMA has also facilitated access to additional help for its members by becoming an approved provider of the scheme that helps with up to $2000 for legal or consultancy services. Businesses with 50 full time employees or less can now apply to the Covid-19 Advisory Fund.

The EMA and the BusinessNZ network have been able to build on their close working relationships with Government and relevant Ministries to help inform decision making around managing the economic impacts of the crisis for businesses.

"While some of those decisions have been tough on business, in general the Government has been responsive to issues raised around expanding the scheme, trying to clarify "essential business" status, tax relief and responsibilities for directors, as companies try to survive the lockdown and economic downturn."

Mr O’Riley says that the EMA aims to maintain its current level of service for members and focus on guiding businesses out of Alert Level 4 and into a new operating environment, as well as continuing to support the wider business community during this unprecedented time.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 